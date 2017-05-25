Newsfeed
TeenyTiny
food and drink

You Better Believe People Are Sharing Photos of These 'Teeny Tiny Avocados'

Ashley Hoffman
10:33 AM ET

As avocado mania continues, guacamole fanatics will be happy to know they can buy smaller, cuter versions of the bumpy fruit.

Today reports that Trader Joe's is selling "Teeny Tiny Avocados."

The California Hass avocados are roughly two thirds the size of your average avocado and not entirely new, but they can be handy.

One upside is that avocados of this size offer up just enough creamy meat for a single open-faced avocado toast. This way, you can avoid food waste and eat all the spreadable goodness when it's at the optimal ripeness.

Trader Joe's sells them in dark green mesh bags for $2.69 to $2.99 for half a dozen, while the most recent U.S. Department of Agriculture data shows that a typical Hass avocado retailed for $1.27 a pop. Bon Appetit counsels that when the weather is poor, avocados can grow smaller — which is a problem because global demand for the nutritious high-protein, high-oil fruit is up, Bloomberg reports.

Brunching customers have taken notice, and it appears these avocados are just like others, except smaller and more photogenic.

found at trader joes | teeny tiny avocados

A post shared by Katie Travers (@kltravers) on

