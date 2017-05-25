U.S.
Commencement

Watch Live: Mark Zuckerberg Returns to Harvard to Deliver Commencement Address

Lisa Marie Segarra
10:05 AM ET

Mark Zuckerberg will deliver the commencement address for Harvard University on Thursday morning.

Zuckerberg was part of Harvard's class of 2006 before he dropped out to work full-time on Facebook, which he created while he was a student. Zuckerberg also met his wife Priscilla Chan while attending the school.

He follows Bill Gates, another famous Harvard dropout, who has delivered the university's commencement address. Leading up to his speech, Zuckerberg posted a video his father filmed of his somewhat unenthusiastic reaction when he found out he was accepted to Harvard.

"Next week I'm going back for commencement to get my degree," he said in the caption.

You can watch it live above.

