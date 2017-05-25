TelevisionJason Bateman Is on the Run in the Mysterious Trailer for Netflix’s New Drama Ozark
Ozark
WorldWatch Live: President Trump and Angela Merkel Speak at NATO Ceremony
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Donald Trump Meet in Washington
moviesBehind the Scenes With John Wayne in 1969
John Wayne photo essay by John Dominis for LIFE magazine, 1969.
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Greg Gianforte's Assault Charge, AHCA and Graco Recall
GOP Candidate In Montana's Special Congressional Election Greg Gianforte Campaigns In Missoula
selena-gomez-miley-cyrus-pop-music
Gomez, left, starred on the Emmy-winning children’s show Wizards of Waverly Place, while Cyrus played a teen moonlighting as a pop star on Hannah Montana Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus—Getty Images; Photo Illustration by Dilys Ng for TIME
Music

Pop's Young a-Listers Look to the Past

Sam Lansky
9:00 AM ET

The biggest stars in pop are getting older, and they're looking to their predecessors for inspiration. Consider the No. 1 album in the country the week ending May 18, One Direction star Harry Styles' self-titled solo debut, which pays homage to the rock gods of the last half-century, David Bowie, Queen and Pink Floyd. It became the best-selling debut from a U.K. male artist, moving an estimated 230,000 units. This may mark the first occasion many younger listeners, raised on candy-coated EDM beats, hear rock music that sounds conspicuously like what their parents used to listen to on the radio.

Styles' female contemporaries, many of whom cut their teeth in the world of kids' TV, are charting this surprising course too. Selena Gomez's new single "Bad Liar" uses a prominent sample from Talking Heads' 1977 single "Psycho Killer," earning the approval of that band's front man, David Byrne: "I really like the song ... and her performance too," he tweeted. The song is whisper-thin, gorgeous and strange; it layers bells, snares and hand claps underneath its crisp vocal hook. Gomez, a onetime child star who has carried her young fan base along with her into an adult career, was always the quietly experimental one in the teen pop set. Here she doubles down on the weirdness of her sound.

Then there's Miley Cyrus, the wild child of the Disney crew, who has dialed back the intensity of her new music. On her 2013 album, Bangerz, she loudly asserted her sexual autonomy, twerking on live TV and swinging nude from a wrecking ball in a video. Then she made an experimental psych-rock album, Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, which was released free online in 2015. But on her new single "Malibu," Cyrus' sound shifts to evoke '90s adult-contemporary pop-rock by artists like Sheryl Crow, or Alanis Morissette after she went to India and found enlightenment. "Next to you/the sky's more blue/in Malibu," she sings over dreamy instrumentation. There's a little twang in Cyrus' voice that flicks at her Nashville roots, but "Malibu" isn't even country. This is cushiony, lightly percussive soft rock, untrendy as can be.

The video for "Malibu" is set in soft focus, a hazy beachside fantasy in which Cyrus splashes in the surf, pulling a string of balloons. It's a new look for her, but an appealing one. Like her peers, she's just finding her way.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME