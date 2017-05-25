EducationWatch Live: Mark Zuckerberg Returns to Harvard to Deliver Commencement Address
Music

'You Can Rest in Peace’: Chris Cornell’s Wife Writes Heartbreaking Letter

Madeline Farber
8:50 AM ET

Vicky Cornell has penned a heartbreaking letter to her late husband and Soundgarden frontman, Chris Cornell.

In a letter published by Billboard, she writes that Cornell was "the best father, husband and son-in-law. Your patience, empathy and love always showed through."

She continues:

"You had always said I saved you, that you wouldn't be alive if it were not for me. My heart gleamed to see you happy, living and motivated. Excited for life. Doing everything you could to give back. We had the time of our lives in the last decade and I'm sorry, my sweet love, that I did not see what happened to you that night. I'm sorry you were alone, and I know that was not you, my sweet Christopher. Your children know that too, so you can rest in peace."

"I love you more than anyone has ever loved anyone in the history of loving and more than anyone ever will."

The rock musician died on May 17, 2017. According to the city's medical examiner, he hung himself in a Detroit hotel room. He was 52.

You can read the full letter here.

