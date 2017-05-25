Obesity9 Science-Backed Weight Loss Tips
Jimmy Kimmel Mocks President Trump's Pope Visit: 'Is Nothing Sacred?'

Jennifer Calfas
8:35 AM ET

President Donald Trump met Pope Francis on Wednesday — and Jimmy Kimmel couldn't get enough of it.

"Today was an historic day, a holy day, maybe even an a-holey day, as his Holiness met his Bigliness at the Vatican today," Kimmel joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night.

Trump visited the Vatican with First Lady Melania Trump, his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to the President, among other administration officials. The trip was part of Trump's first international trip as president.

"Trump said he felt very at home at the Vatican," Kimmel said. "He said it reminded him of one of the bathrooms at his house."

Kimmel also discussed the viral photo of Trump and Pope Francis, in which the pontiff's straight-faced stare became the subject of jokes on social media.

The photographer who took the viral shot told TIME the pope was smiling during the meeting and nothing seemed unusual. But that didn't stop Kimmel from comparing the photo to others of Pope Francis smiling with world leaders like former President Barack Obama, Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"He doesn't have much of a pope-r face," Kimmel said.

The late-night host also showed a clip from Fox News that included audio from the meeting between them — but doctored it to include audio from the infamous Access Hollywood tapes released ahead of the 2016 election. "Is nothing sacred?" Kimmel joked.

He went on to mock Fox News, pointing to several clips of them lauding the president.

"If you were visiting from another planet and turned on Fox News, you really might not know which of these guys was the holy one," Kimmel said.

Watch the full clip above.

