U.S.
Search
Sign In
CaliforniaJudge Issues Arrest Warrant for Founder of Bikram Yoga
Bikram Choudhury
FBIJohn McCain: Democrats 'Clearly' Killed Joe Lieberman's Shot at Becoming FBI Director
Senate Foreign Relations Committee Hearing On Ending Modern Slavery
Health CareHere's How the GOP Health Care Bill Would Hurt 'Less Healthy People'
House Speaker Paul Ryan Addresses The Media After Party Conference Meeting
GovernmentBen Carson: Poverty Is a 'State of Mind' Children Learn From Their Parents
ben carson HUD hearing
GOP Candidate In Montana's Special Congressional Election Greg Gianforte Campaigns In Missoula
MISSOULA, MT - MAY 24: Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte looks on during a campaign meet and greet at Lambros Real Estate Justin Sullivan—Getty Images
Montana

Reporter Claims Montana GOP House Candidate Greg Gianforte 'Body Slammed' Him

Aric Jenkins
May 24, 2017

Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs claimed Wednesday night that Montana Republican Greg Gianforte "body slammed" him, breaking his glasses in the process, after Jacobs asked him a question about health care.

The altercation happened during an event for Gianforte, who is running for Montana's only congressional seat in a special election set for Thursday, at his campaign headquarters just south of Bozeman, Mont.

BuzzFeed News reporter Alexis Levinson retweeted Jacobs' allegation and said that she was present at the altercation. "Ben walked into a room where a local TV crew was set up for an interview with Gianforte. All of a sudden I heard a giant crash and saw Ben's feet fly in the air as he hit the floor," she said in a series of tweets.

A spokesperson from the Hyalite Fire Department confirmed to TIME that it was "dispatched to an assault call" at the location, but would not confirm any names of those involved.

The Guardian subsequently posted an audio file of the altercation, where a crash can be heard just before Gianforte starts yelling.

"I'm sick and tired of you guys, the last time you came here you did the same thing," Gianforte shouts, after Jacobs asked him about the House GOP's bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. "Get the hell out of here — get the hell out of here. The last guy did the same thing. Are you with the Guardian?.

A spokesperson from the Gianforte campaign released the following statement:

"Tonight, as Greg was giving a separate interview in a private office, The Guardian's Ben Jacobs entered the office without permission, aggressively shoved a recorder in Greg's face, and began asking badgering questions. Jacobs was asked to leave. After asking Jacobs to lower the recorder, Jacobs declined. Greg then attempted to grab the phone that was pushed in his face. Jacobs grabbed Greg's wrist, and spun away from Greg, pushing them both to the ground. It's unfortunate that this aggressive behavior from a liberal journalist created this scene at our campaign volunteer BBQ."

The audio released by the Guardian captured from the incident does not indicate that Gianforte ever asked Jacobs to lower the recorder.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME