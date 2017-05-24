U.S.
Search
Sign In
FBIJohn McCain: Democrats 'Clearly' Killed Joe Lieberman's Shot at Becoming FBI Director
Senate Foreign Relations Committee Hearing On Ending Modern Slavery
Health CareHere's How the GOP Health Care Bill Would Hurt 'Less Healthy People'
House Speaker Paul Ryan Addresses The Media After Party Conference Meeting
GovernmentBen Carson: Poverty Is a 'State of Mind' Children Learn From Their Parents
ben carson HUD hearing
moviesHere's What a Bodybuilding Judge Has to Say About Zac Efron's Baywatch Body
BAYWATCH zac efron dwayne johnson
Bikram Choudhury
Bikram Choudhury, front, founder of the Yoga College of India and creator and producer of Yoga Expo 2003, leads what organizers hope will be the world's largest yoga class at the Expo at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sept. 27, 2003. Reed Saxon—AP
California

Judge Issues Arrest Warrant for Founder of Bikram Yoga

Associated Press
May 24, 2017

(LOS ANGELES) — A California judge has issued an arrest warrant for the founder of Bikram yoga, who's been ordered to hand over proceeds from his global fitness business to satisfy a $6.8 million judgment won by a former legal adviser.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Edward Moreton issued the warrant Wednesday for Bikram Choudhury and set bail at $8 million.

No lawyers appeared for Choudhury, who claimed last year he was nearly bankrupt.

The award was won by Minakshi "Micki" Jafa-Bodden, who claimed Choudhury fired her when she refused to help him cover up a rape allegation.

Her attorney, Carla Minnard, says they've tracked luxury vehicles and other property that Choudhury moved out of state and have court orders in Nevada and Florida preventing him from moving property out of warehouses there.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME