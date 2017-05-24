Politics
Search
Sign In
CaliforniaJudge Issues Arrest Warrant for Founder of Bikram Yoga
Bikram Choudhury
Health CareHere's How the GOP Health Care Bill Would Hurt 'Less Healthy People'
House Speaker Paul Ryan Addresses The Media After Party Conference Meeting
GovernmentBen Carson: Poverty Is a 'State of Mind' Children Learn From Their Parents
ben carson HUD hearing
moviesHere's What a Bodybuilding Judge Has to Say About Zac Efron's Baywatch Body
BAYWATCH zac efron dwayne johnson
Senate Foreign Relations Committee Hearing On Ending Modern Slavery
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 15: Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) listens to testimony during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Ending Modern Slavery: Building on Success at Dirksen Senate Office Building  Paul Morigi—WireImage
FBI

John McCain: Democrats 'Clearly' Killed Joe Lieberman's Shot at Becoming FBI Director

Aric Jenkins
May 24, 2017

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said Democrats meddled with former Sen. Joe Lieberman's chances of becoming FBI Director in the wake of President Donald Trump's firing of James Comey.

McCain said that the Democrats' opposition to Lieberman stopped him from being selected for the post after the Trump Administration signaled that he was on the shortlist.

"My Democratic colleagues clearly did [kill Lieberman's chances]," McCain told reporters Wednesday, according to CNN. "This is their nominee for vice president of the United States. If anything would make you cynical about this town, that's it."

Lieberman was indeed the Democratic vice presidential nominee alongside Al Gore in 2000, but later became an independent in 2006 and eventually endorsed McCain, a close friend, in 2008 — which upset Democrats.

Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) said Lieberman's partnership with Kasowitz, Benson, Torres & Friedman, the law firm Trump has worked with in the past and is expected to represent the president on matters related to the current Russia investigation, disqualified the former senator.

"It would be hard to see an associate of the law firm that just was hired by the president to defend him, or to represent his interests is a better way of saying it," Cardin told CNN. "So, yes, I think it disqualifies him."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME