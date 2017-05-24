Nicole Kidman and Naomi Campbell Are the Red Carpet Pals the World Needs

Actor Nicole Kidman and Naomi Campbell attend the 70th Anniversary of the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2017 in Cannes, France. Chris Jackson—Getty Images

Nicole Kidman: Oscar-winning actor is enjoying all the kudos after starring in the critically-acclaimed miniseries Big Little Lies , becoming an internet meme multiple times over , and throwing down couture fashion looks left and right.

Naomi Campbell: longstanding supermodel supreme whose modelesque superiority and professional acumen over decades in the limelight has kept her standing as one of the most sought-after faces in the industry (and at any party scene).

The confluence of two said paragons of perfection: iconic.

On Tuesday, Campbell and Kidman were snapped together on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet to celebrate the 70th Anniversary Ceremony of the event, both women draped in dramatic dark gowns. But the real star of the show was just how thrilled they look to be in each other's company. They laughed, hugged, held hands, appear to whisper secrets to each other. In short, it was a moment of joyous friendship that deserves recognition. And the internet has taken note.

Nicole Kidman and Naomi Campbell at #Cannes2017 pic.twitter.com/WTjxUkcixs - best of nicole (@bestofkidman) May 23, 2017

Nicole and naomi campbell just TWO LEGENDS #Cannes2017 pic.twitter.com/UOmJ6Dj2DT - ㅤ (@blutjeans) May 23, 2017

Get someone who looks at you the way Naomi Campbell and Nicole Kidman look at each other. pic.twitter.com/Mu1q3Pe8MX - Asaf (@asafshb) May 24, 2017

NICOLE 4️⃣9️⃣ y NAOMI 4️⃣7️⃣ ... Nicole cumple 5️⃣0️⃣ el 20 Junio ... Se ven ESPECTACULARES❤️#RedCarpet #OscarMadrazo @imagentvmex pic.twitter.com/hWK75yhiym - MadrazoOscar (@MadrazoOscar) May 24, 2017

nicole kidman 😍 and naomi 😘 - daisy blue (@magueritee) May 24, 2017

And that's how you do a red carpet right.