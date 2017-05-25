U.S.
Search
Sign In
TelevisionJason Bateman Is on the Run in the Mysterious Trailer for Netflix’s New Drama Ozark
Ozark
WorldWatch Live: President Trump and Angela Merkel Speak at NATO Ceremony
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Donald Trump Meet in Washington
moviesBehind the Scenes With John Wayne in 1969
John Wayne photo essay by John Dominis for LIFE magazine, 1969.
Music'You Can Rest in Peace’: Chris Cornell’s Wife Writes Heartbreaking Letter
Chris Cornell
GOP Candidate In Montana's Special Congressional Election Greg Gianforte Campaigns In Missoula
Republican Congressional candidate Greg Gianforte looks on during a campaign meet and greet at Lambros Real Estate on May 24, 2017 in Missoula, Montana.  Justin Sullivan—Getty Images
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: Greg Gianforte's Assault Charge, AHCA and Graco Recall

Melissa Chan
8:55 AM ET

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Greg Gianforte charged with assault ahead of election

Greg Gianforte, the Republican candidate running in a special House election in Montana, was charged with assaulting a reporter on the eve of the election. Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs claimed the candidate “body slammed” him and broke his glasses.

U.S. leaks on Manchester attack enrage the U.K.

British lawmakers are outraged at U.S. officials for leaking information on the investigation into the deadly bomb attack at Monday’s Ariana Grande concert in Manchester to the media. "I will make clear to President Trump that intelligence shared between our security agencies must remain secure," British Prime Minister Theresa May said. Yesterday, authorities arrested the father and two brothers of suspect Salman Abedi in connection with the attack. Chief Constable Ian Hopkins told the Associated Press that police were investigating a “network.”

23 million more to be uninsured under AHCA

The American Health Care Act would leave 23 million more people without health insurance by 2026, according to a long-awaited estimate released by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. Analysts also said the Republican bill to replace Obamacare would mean 14 million fewer people would have health insurance next year.

Graco recalls thousands of car seats

Graco, the baby products company, is recalling 25,000 car seats over fears they may not properly secure a child in a crash. "In the event of a crash, the child seat webbing may not adequately restrain the child," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall says. "A child that is not adequately restrained in a crash has an increased risk of an injury."

Also:

Thousands have fled as ISIS-linked militants besiege a Philippine city.

Ariana Grande has suspended her world tour until June 5 after the deadly Manchester concert bomb attack.

Dunkin' Donuts is debuting a new coffee flavor, S'mores, for the summer.

Scientists have figured out why and how flamingos stand on one leg.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME