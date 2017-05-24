Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
TelevisionWe Broke Down Every Second of the Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer
Video GamesHere's Far Cry 5's Villain and He Looks Positively Nuts
United KingdomManchester Attack Suspect Salman Abedi's Father and 2 Brothers Arrested
Police Activity In Manchester After The Manchester Terrorist Attack
TelevisionAziz Ansari's Aspiring Model Cousin in Master of None Is Actually His Cousin in Real Life Too
"Master Of None" Season 2 Premiere
Operations Inside A Dunkin Donuts Inc. Restaurant Location
An employee fills a coffee order at a Dunkin' Donuts Inc. location in Ramsey, New Jersey, U.S., on Thursday, May 5, 2016. Dunkin' Brands Group Inc., a leading franchiser in the quick service restaurants (QSR) sector, operates in almost 60 countries around the world with more than 11,300 Dunkin' Donuts restaurants and 7,500 Baskin-Robbins locations. Photographer: Ron Antonelli/Bloomberg via Getty Images Ron Antonelli—Bloomberg/Getty Images
Food & Drink

Dunkin' Donuts Is Debuting a Summery New Coffee Flavor: S'mores

Elisabeth Sherman / FoodandWine.com
3:51 PM ET

Dunkin' Donuts is known for their off-beat and super sweet coffee flavors: They’ve already got Coconut Crème, Butter Pecan, and Blueberry in their arsenal, and today they announced they’ll be adding to another indulgent flavors to their line-up: S’mores.

Joining the new coffee flavor will be two new doughnut flavors, Vanilla Cake Batter and Dunkin' Donuts Sprinkles.

S’mores coffee is supposed to remind you of your childhood around the campfire at summer camp, boasting a combination of graham cracker, toasted marshmallow and chocolate flavors. It will be available in all of Dunkin Donut’s coffee variations, including lattes and iced coffee, but you can only try it through the summer.

Meanwhile, the Vanilla Cake Batter doughnut sounds like a near-perfect replication of vanilla cake: It’s filled with vanilla-flavored cake batter, frosted with chocolate icing and topped with confetti sprinkles. The Dunkin' Donuts Sprinkles doughnut is a tribute to the chain itself, frosted in white icing and topped with orange and pink sprinkles in the shape of the classic DD logo. Both treats will be available starting May 29.

Need another reason to stop in? Dunkin' Donuts is also launching a summer-time promotion on their new Frozen Dunkin' Coffee: From May 29 to July 2, the refreshing drink will cost you just $1.99.

More good news: On National Donut Day – that would be June 2 – the chain will once again be giving out one free classic doughnut, with the purchase of any beverage. Now that’s a holiday tradition we can get behind.

This article originally appeared on FoodandWine.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME