An employee fills a coffee order at a Dunkin' Donuts Inc. location in Ramsey, New Jersey, U.S., on Thursday, May 5, 2016. Dunkin' Brands Group Inc., a leading franchiser in the quick service restaurants (QSR) sector, operates in almost 60 countries around the world with more than 11,300 Dunkin' Donuts restaurants and 7,500 Baskin-Robbins locations. Photographer: Ron Antonelli/Bloomberg via Getty Images Ron Antonelli—Bloomberg/Getty Images

Dunkin' Donuts is known for their off-beat and super sweet coffee flavors: They’ve already got Coconut Crème, Butter Pecan, and Blueberry in their arsenal, and today they announced they’ll be adding to another indulgent flavors to their line-up: S’mores.

Joining the new coffee flavor will be two new doughnut flavors, Vanilla Cake Batter and Dunkin' Donuts Sprinkles.

S’mores coffee is supposed to remind you of your childhood around the campfire at summer camp, boasting a combination of graham cracker, toasted marshmallow and chocolate flavors. It will be available in all of Dunkin Donut’s coffee variations, including lattes and iced coffee, but you can only try it through the summer.

Meanwhile, the Vanilla Cake Batter doughnut sounds like a near-perfect replication of vanilla cake: It’s filled with vanilla-flavored cake batter, frosted with chocolate icing and topped with confetti sprinkles. The Dunkin' Donuts Sprinkles doughnut is a tribute to the chain itself, frosted in white icing and topped with orange and pink sprinkles in the shape of the classic DD logo. Both treats will be available starting May 29.

Need another reason to stop in? Dunkin' Donuts is also launching a summer-time promotion on their new Frozen Dunkin' Coffee: From May 29 to July 2, the refreshing drink will cost you just $1.99.

More good news: On National Donut Day – that would be June 2 – the chain will once again be giving out one free classic doughnut, with the purchase of any beverage. Now that’s a holiday tradition we can get behind.

This article originally appeared on FoodandWine.com