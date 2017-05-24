After Katy Perry confirmed a long-rumored clash with Taylor Swift that began with a disagreement over shared backup dancers on Monday, Perry says she's ready to mend fences.

During a Tuesday interview with SiriusXM Morning Mash Up to promote her upcoming album, Perry addressed speculation that her latest strongly worded track is a barb aimed directly at the 1989 singer.

"'Swish Swish' just basically is like, I stay winning. I just like, you know I'm above that cr-p," Perry said. "I'm gonna stay winning. You're gonna try to hold me down. I'm gonna come out like a phoenix rising."

Perry then doubled down on her comments in EW and on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden and referenced Swift's song "Bad Blood," which the singer never confirmed was about Perry.

"You know it's not about any one thing. Like of course we [Taylor Swift and Katy Perry] have our situation. I did try and reach out to her. I tried to do the right thing, the good thing, and you know she shut me down and wrote a song."

And if Swift were to call Perry on FaceTime, would Perry answer?

"Absolutely," Perry said. "By the way, I am ready because I think when women unite, the world is going to heal."

Perry continued:

"I don't have any beef really with anyone. I love everyone and honestly, I love everyone and I think we need to unite now more than ever."

Watch the clip below. Perry's new album Witness comes out June 9.