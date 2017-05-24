Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Video GamesHere's Far Cry 5's Villain and He Looks Positively Nuts
Food & DrinkDunkin' Donuts Is Debuting a Summery New Coffee Flavor: S'mores
Operations Inside A Dunkin Donuts Inc. Restaurant Location
United KingdomManchester Attack Suspect Salman Abedi's Father and 2 Brothers Arrested
Police Activity In Manchester After The Manchester Terrorist Attack
TelevisionAziz Ansari's Aspiring Model Cousin in Master of None Is Actually His Cousin in Real Life Too
"Master Of None" Season 2 Premiere
Perry
celebrities

Katy Perry Discusses Taylor Swift Feud and the True Meaning of 'Swish Swish'

Ashley Hoffman
3:17 PM ET

After Katy Perry confirmed a long-rumored clash with Taylor Swift that began with a disagreement over shared backup dancers on Monday, Perry says she's ready to mend fences.

During a Tuesday interview with SiriusXM Morning Mash Up to promote her upcoming album, Perry addressed speculation that her latest strongly worded track is a barb aimed directly at the 1989 singer.

"'Swish Swish' just basically is like, I stay winning. I just like, you know I'm above that cr-p," Perry said. "I'm gonna stay winning. You're gonna try to hold me down. I'm gonna come out like a phoenix rising."

Perry then doubled down on her comments in EW and on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden and referenced Swift's song "Bad Blood," which the singer never confirmed was about Perry.

"You know it's not about any one thing. Like of course we [Taylor Swift and Katy Perry] have our situation. I did try and reach out to her. I tried to do the right thing, the good thing, and you know she shut me down and wrote a song."

And if Swift were to call Perry on FaceTime, would Perry answer?

"Absolutely," Perry said. "By the way, I am ready because I think when women unite, the world is going to heal."

Perry continued:

"I don't have any beef really with anyone. I love everyone and honestly, I love everyone and I think we need to unite now more than ever."

Watch the clip below. Perry's new album Witness comes out June 9.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME