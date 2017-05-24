LightBox
Search
Sign In
PoliticsPresident Trump's Budget Proposes Eliminating This Commission. 95% of Counties It Helps Voted for Him
HolidaysCelebrate National Wine Day with 10 TV Characters Who Appreciate the Good Stuff
CongressRepublican Health Care Bill Would Lead to 23 Million Fewer Americans With Insurance
trump-what-next-for-health-care.
Foreign PolicyPresident Trump's Foreign Policy Is a 'Dangerous Farce'
Arabic Islamic American Summit
mathias-depardon-facebook
Mathias Depardon was arrested in Turkey on May 8, 2017. Mathias Depardon
press freedom

Detained Photojournalist Starts Hunger Strike in Turkish Prison

Olivier Laurent
4:45 PM ET

French photographer Mathias Depardon, who has been detained in Turkey since May 8, has began a hunger strike.

Depardon was on assignment for National Geographic when he was arrested in the southeast of the country. "Although an order for his deportation was issued on 11 May, he is still being held at a detention centre in Gaziantep, a city near the Syrian border," said Reporters Without Borders (RSF) in a statement. The organization has called for his immediate release.

The 37-year-old photographer, based in Istanbul, was working on a story about the Tigris and Euphrates rivers in Hasankeyf, in the country's Batman province. Local police said he was arrested on suspicion of “propaganda for a terrorist organization,” a reference to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), an organization banned in Turkey. These charges have since been dropped but he remains in custody.

Depardon began his a hunger strike on May 21. “The ordeal to which Mathias Depardon is being subjected is unacceptable and has lasted for too long,” said Johann Bihr, the head of RSF’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia desk. “The Turkish authorities, who are responsible for his safety, must end this grotesque situation. We again urge the French government to intervene firmly to protect this photographer and obtain his release.”

More than a dozen media organizations – including Le Monde, Libération, National Geographic and Der Spiegel – have also called for his release.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME