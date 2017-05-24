DronesI Tried To Find the Perfect Selfie Drone
EducationMiddlebury Has Sanctioned Students for Shutting Down Charles Murray's Lecture
Colleges Free Speech
CongressDemocrats Target Health Care Bill in Montana's Special Election
Democratic U.S. Congressional candidate Rob Quist looks on during a gathering with supporters at Darkhorse Hall and Wine Snug on May 22, 2017 in Great Falls, Montana.
CrimeMan Slashed to Death by Suspect in 'Clown' Makeup
Clown Businessman
TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ATTACK
A woman (R) hugs a girl, wearing a t-shirt from Ariana Grande's Dangerous Woman near floral tributes in Albert Square in Manchester, northwest England on May 24, 2017, following the May 22 terror attack at the Manchester Arena. Police on Tuesday named Salman Abedi -- reportedly British-born of Libyan descent -- as the suspect behind a suicide bombing that ripped into young fans at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena on May 22, as the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the carnage. Chris J. Ratcliffe—Getty/AFP
Music

Ariana Grande Suspends World Tour After Manchester Attack

Lisa Marie Segarra
3:03 PM ET

Ariana Grande's suspended her Dangerous Woman world tour, with shows cancelled through June 5 after the deadly attack at her concert in Manchester.

The tour will remain suspended "until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost," Grande's management team said in a statement.

A suicide bomb attack left 22 dead, including the suspect, and around 59 people injured. The bomb went off at the end of Grande's show in Manchester Arena.

"We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence," Grande's management team said in a release.

Grande's tour had scheduled performances throughout the world through September.

"Our way of life has once again been threatened," the release read, "but we will overcome this together."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME