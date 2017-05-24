Poll: 54% of Americans Believe President Trump Is Abusing His Power

A new poll found that 54% of Americans believe President Donald Trump is "abusing the powers of his office."

The Quinnipiac poll found that 54% disapprove of Trump firing former FBI Director James Comey . The same percentage do not believe "Trump's claim that Comey told him on three separate occasions that the president was not under investigation." Fifty-five percent believe Trump asked Comey to drop the investigation of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn . A Quinnipiac representative said that this is the first time the polling institution has asked Americans about a president abusing his power.

A total of 62%, say the House of Representatives should investigate the matter, and even more, 66%, support "appointing a special prosecutor to lead a criminal investigation into the potential coordination between some of Donald Trump's campaign advisors and the Russian government." ( Robert Mueller was appointed as special counsel during the polling period. It is unclear how that affected polling.) Sixty-eight percent believe potential Russian interference in the 2016 election is a "very important" or "somewhat important" issue.

The poll was conducted from May 17 to 23 and included 1,404 voters, with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.