Poll: 54% of Americans Believe President Trump Is Abusing His Power

A new poll found that 54% of Americans believe President Donald Trump is "abusing the powers of his office."
The Quinnipiac poll found that 54% disapprove of Trump firing former FBI Director James Comey. The same percentage do not believe "Trump's claim that Comey told him on three separate occasions that the president was not under investigation." Fifty-five percent believe Trump asked Comey to drop the investigation of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. A Quinnipiac representative said that this is the first time the polling institution has asked Americans about a president abusing his power.
A total of 62%, say the House of Representatives should investigate the matter, and even more, 66%, support "appointing a special prosecutor to lead a criminal investigation into the potential coordination between some of Donald Trump's campaign advisors and the Russian government." (Robert Mueller was appointed as special counsel during the polling period. It is unclear how that affected polling.) Sixty-eight percent believe potential Russian interference in the 2016 election is a "very important" or "somewhat important" issue.
The poll was conducted from May 17 to 23 and included 1,404 voters, with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.