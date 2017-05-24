U.S.
Search
Sign In
TelevisionThe Great War Is Here in the New Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer
TelevisionGame of Thrones Team Calls Out President Trump: 'Joffrey Is Now the King in America'
Actor Kit Harington arrives at the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
risk reportThe Silver Lining to Brazil's Never-Ending Corruption Scandal
Brazilian President Temer Addresses Alleged Obstruction Of Justice Charges
indonesiaSuspected Suicide Bombing Kills Police Officer, Injures 4 Others in Indonesia
Police guard at scene of an explosion in Jakarta
2016 Election Governor Scott, Phil Scott
In this Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate Phil Scott waves to a room full of supporters as he awaits the election results at the Sheraton Burlington Hotel in South Burlington, Vt.  Andy Duback—AP
Vermont

Vermont Governor Phil Scott Says He Will Veto Marijuana Bill

Associated Press
1:41 PM ET

(MONTPELIER, Vt.) — Republican Gov. Phil Scott said Wednesday that he planned to veto a bill making Vermont the ninth state to legalize recreational marijuana but indicated that he was willing to work with the legislature on a compromise.

Scott said he is sending the bill back with suggestions for another path forward and suggested that changes could be made to the bill in a special session this summer.

"We must get this right," Scott said. "I think we need to move a little bit slower."

The governor has said he's not philosophically opposed to marijuana legalization but has concerns about public safety, children's health and impaired drivers.

Under the legislation, small amounts of marijuana would have been legal to possess and grow for anyone over age 21.

Eight other states, plus the District of Columbia, have legalized recreational marijuana. Vermont would have been the first state to legalize marijuana by vote of a state legislative body. The other states and D.C. legalized marijuana after public referendums.

Studies by the Vermont Department of Health have found that Vermont has among the highest prevalence of marijuana use in the country and the second-highest use among people ages 12 to 25.

Proponents of marijuana legalization have said passage by the Democrat-majority legislature shows the inevitable expansion of marijuana legalization and the recognition by officials that it's better to regulate and tax the industry than to keep it underground.

Vermont's legislature passed the measure six months after residents in Massachusetts and Maine voted to legalize the recreational use of marijuana. Both states are now developing mechanisms to regulate and tax the sale of marijuana. The New Hampshire Legislature is considering a bill to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana.

Nearly 20 states have bills pending that would legalize adult-use marijuana, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

The other eight states that have legalized marijuana have done so via citizen referendums, but Vermont does not have a legal mechanism to carry out such referendums.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME