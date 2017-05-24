DronesI Tried To Find the Perfect Selfie Drone
EducationMiddlebury Has Sanctioned Students for Shutting Down Charles Murray's Lecture
Colleges Free Speech
CongressDemocrats Target Health Care Bill in Montana's Special Election
Democratic U.S. Congressional candidate Rob Quist looks on during a gathering with supporters at Darkhorse Hall and Wine Snug on May 22, 2017 in Great Falls, Montana.
CrimeMan Slashed to Death by Suspect in 'Clown' Makeup
Clown Businessman
Television

The Great War Is Here in the New Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer

Eliana Dockterman
1:25 PM ET

Cersei Lannister is surrounded. "Enemies to the east. Enemies to the West. Enemies to the South. Enemies to the North," she says in the opening seconds of the first full trailer for Game of Thrones' seventh season. Fans of the show will finally get to see the long-awaited showdown between those who claim a right to the Iron Throne. The Great War has arrived.

From the East we see Grey Worm, part of Daenerys' army. From the West, a giant dark ship led by Euron Greyjoy. In the South, we see a sword being sharpened, presumably in Dorne. And from the North rides Arya, a representative of the Stark family.

The newly crowned queen goes on to say, "Whatever stands in our way, we will defeat it," and the camera flashes to the army at King's Landing. "We're the last Lannisters, the last ones who count," she says to her brother Jaime. (All of Cersei's children are dead, two by poisoning and one by suicide.) But then we get a glimpse of Tyrion watching one of Daenerys' dragons take flight. Surely when he makes it to King's Landing with his Khaleesi he'll want to prove to his sister that he does indeed count.

MORE Here Are the 100 People Who've Died on Game of Thrones

Dany then steps in, saying, "I was born to rule the Seven Kingdoms and I will."

Then we get a view at the North, where Jon Snow is king and dealing with a much greater threat than a challenge to his throne: the coming White Walkers (though their presence is largely implied rather than shown). "If we don't put aside our enmities and bound together we will die," Ser Davos Seaworth warns in another voiceover. "And then it doesn't matter whose skeleton sits on the Iron Throne."

The trailers also gives us a few flashes of what's to come. Melisandre looks to be in Dragonstone, presumably meeting with Daenerys. It's unclear how Dany will receive the sorceress who got the last royal she endorsed killed. The Dothraki are fighting someone in Westeros, presumably after disembarking all those boats. An arm reaches creepily through a door, perhaps Jorah with progressed greyscale. And Little Finger isn't done whispering into Sansa's ear — which is perhaps what drives Jon Snow to rough him up a bit in a quick shot.

MORE The 20 Most Essential Game of Thrones Episodes

The season premieres July 16 on HBO. It will be just seven episodes with the final installments of the show airing in 2018.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME