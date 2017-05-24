U.S.
Crime

Man Slashed to Death by Suspect in 'Clown' Makeup

Lisa Marie Segarra
2:20 PM ET

Someone in "clown makeup" killed a man by slashing his face in a Denver parking lot before fleeing on a scooter, police said.

Early Tuesday morning, witnesses saw an argument between two people, one with "white 'clown' makeup with black streaks on his face and a glove with blades at the end of each finger" of about two to three inches long, according to a report from the Denver Police.

The man in makeup allegedly approached the victim, began threatening him and started attacking with the clawed glove after he tried to leave. The victim attempted to defend himself by hitting the attacker, according to the police report. The two were the only people in the parking lot.

After the victim tried to leave the area, witnesses saw the attacker follow and heard arguing but did not see what happen, police said. The victim later collapsed in the parking lot and the attacker fled. The cause of death was listed as a "single stab wound to the throat."

Christian Lee Gulzow, 36, was arrested in connection with the incident after police reviewed security footage of a man matching the suspect's description on a scooter dumping a knife. Gulzow, who had blood on him, was arrested and told police that the victim was trying to steal his scooter. Gulzow said they got into an argument and fought and that the victim "may have been hurt when he jabbed the claw glove at the victim," but that he did not know if he stabbed him, according to the report.

Gulzow was in police custody Wednesday. It wasn't immediately clear if he was represented by an attorney.

