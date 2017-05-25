WorldWatch Live: President Trump and Angela Merkel Speak at NATO Ceremony
Television

Jason Bateman Is on the Run in the Mysterious Trailer for Netflix’s New Drama Ozark

Mahita Gajanan
9:05 AM ET

In Netflix's new drama series Ozark, Jason Bateman must figure out how to make his family of four disappear from their suburban home in Chicago.

A mysterious teaser trailer for the series shows Bateman, onscreen wife Laura Linney and his two teenage kids struggling with the move to the Missouri Ozarks. Bateman plays financial advisor and money launderer Marty Bird, who is struggling to pay off a debt to a drug lord. Violence and family drama ensue in the murky trailer, which features Bateman and family dealing with life in desolate Missouri.

"Look around. This place is death," Linney warns toward the end of the trailer.

Ozark premieres on Netflix in July. Watch the teaser above.

