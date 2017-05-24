Ideas
Five Best Ideas

We’re Wrong About Juice

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. We’re wrong about juice.

By Jesse Singal in the Science of Us

2. Drones are going to make e-commerce easy and safe, right? Maybe not.

By Cathryn Shelton at the Council on Foreign Relations

3. We should not let terrorism rob us of our humanity.

By George Monbiot in the Guardian

4. This is why it’s so hard to prosecute a hate crime.

By German Lopez in Vox

5. Peace is great, but conflict boosts innovation and the economy.

By Farah Mohammed in JSTOR Daily

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
