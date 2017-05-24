The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. We’re wrong about juice.

By Jesse Singal in the Science of Us

2. Drones are going to make e-commerce easy and safe, right? Maybe not.

By Cathryn Shelton at the Council on Foreign Relations

3. We should not let terrorism rob us of our humanity.

By George Monbiot in the Guardian

4. This is why it’s so hard to prosecute a hate crime.

By German Lopez in Vox

5. Peace is great, but conflict boosts innovation and the economy.

By Farah Mohammed in JSTOR Daily

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.