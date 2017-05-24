Father of Accused Manchester Bomber: My Son Is Innocent

Updated: 10:42 AM ET | Originally published: 10:13 AM ET

(LONDON) — The father of the alleged Manchester arena attacker denies his son is linked to militants or the suicide bombing that killed 22 people.

Ramadan Abedi says he spoke to his 22-year-old son, Salman Abedi, five days ago and he was getting ready to visit Saudi Arabia and sounded "normal."

He said that his son visited Libya a month-and-a-half ago.

The elder Abedi told The Associated Press by telephone from Tripoli: "We don't believe in killing innocents. This is not us."

He said his other son, Ismail, was arrested in England on Tuesday morning.

He said Salman was planning to head from Saudi Arabia to Libya to spend the holy month of Ramadan with family.

Abedi fled Tripoli in 1993 after Moammar Gadhafi's security authorities issued an arrest warrant and eventually sought political asylum in Britain.

Now, he is the administrative manager of the Central Security force in Tripoli.

Meanwhile, a former Libyan security official said the elder Abedwas allegedly a member of a former al-Qaeda-backed group in Libya. Former Libyan security official Abdel-Basit Haroun said Wednesday he personally knew Ramadan Abedi, and that the elder Abedi was a member of the Libyan Islamic Fighting group in the 1990s. The group had links to al-Qaeda

Although the LIFG disbanded, Haroun said the father belongs to the Salafi Jihadi movement, the most extreme sect of Salafism and from which al-Qaeda and ISIS hail.