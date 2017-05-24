Science Finally Discovered Why Flamingos Stand on 1 Leg

Flamingos are known for their one-legged perch, but researchers think they've finally figured out how and why they do it.

The balancing act requires less muscular effort and allows the birds to sway less, according to a report published in The Royal Society's Biology Letters. The flamingos could even sleep while on one leg. The researchers said this is likely due to the posture engaging a central point of force, which allows for less muscle activity.

For the study, scientists also compared cadaver birds and live ones. They found that cadavers could not support themselves on two legs, but could remain upright on one.