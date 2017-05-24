Taiwan Sets a First For Asia With a Landmark Legal Ruling on Same-Sex Marriage

In this photo taken on October 29, 2016, people attend the annual Taiwan lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender pride parade in Taipei. Fred Dufour—AFP/Getty Images

(TAIPEI, Taiwan) — Taiwan's Constitutional Court has ruled in favor of same-sex marriage, making the island the first place in Asia to recognize gay unions.

The court on Wednesday said the current civil code that does not permit same-sex marriages was a violation of two articles of the constitution of the Republic of China, Taiwan's official name.

It says authorities must either enact or amend relevant laws within two years, failing which same-sex couples could have their marriages recognized by submitting a document.

Both the ruling and major opposition parties support legalization of same-sex marriage, as do a majority of the public and President Tsai Ing-wen.

Gays and lesbians in Taiwan have formed an effective lobby in recent years, with an annual Gay Pride march drawing tens of thousands.