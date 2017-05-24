World
Search
Sign In
manchester attackU.S. Intelligence Has Come Under Fire For Leaking the Manchester Attacker's Identity
Aftermath In Manchester After Pop Concert Terrorist Attack Kills 22
ToysNail Art Fidget Spinners That Actually Spin Will Make You Question Everything
FRANCE-TOYS-LEISURE
russiaA Russian Bishop Accepted a Free Land Cruiser Because It's 'What Jesus Would Have Done'
2017 Washington Auto Show
manchester attackCrowdfunding Campaign Raises $40,000 for Homeless Man who Helped Manchester Terror Attack Victims
Floral Tributes Are Left For The Victims Of The Manchester Arena Terrorist Attack
TAIWAN-GAY-RIGHTS
In this photo taken on October 29, 2016, people attend the annual Taiwan lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender pride parade in Taipei. Fred Dufour—AFP/Getty Images
Taiwan

Taiwan Sets a First For Asia With a Landmark Legal Ruling on Same-Sex Marriage

Associated Press
5:41 AM ET

(TAIPEI, Taiwan) — Taiwan's Constitutional Court has ruled in favor of same-sex marriage, making the island the first place in Asia to recognize gay unions.

The court on Wednesday said the current civil code that does not permit same-sex marriages was a violation of two articles of the constitution of the Republic of China, Taiwan's official name.

It says authorities must either enact or amend relevant laws within two years, failing which same-sex couples could have their marriages recognized by submitting a document.

Both the ruling and major opposition parties support legalization of same-sex marriage, as do a majority of the public and President Tsai Ing-wen.

Gays and lesbians in Taiwan have formed an effective lobby in recent years, with an annual Gay Pride march drawing tens of thousands.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME