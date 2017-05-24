Newsfeed
Toys

Nail Art Fidget Spinners That Actually Spin Will Make You Question Everything

Ryan Kilpatrick
5:47 AM ET

Fidget spinners, the latest toy craze to sweep the globe, have been taken to a bold new level: a fingernail decoration that actually spins.

In a do-it-yourself tutorial uploaded to YouTube, makeup and nail art expert Natasha Lee shows the world how to create a miniature version of the toy out of softened acrylic, and then pin it to your nail.

Not only does the mini fidget spinner spin, it even glows thanks to a backlight-reactive UV top coat.

"I couldn't resist joining in with the fidget spinner craze," Lee said on her YouTube page.

The science is still out on whether fidget spinners, as claimed, offer therapeutic benefits for people with ADHD, ADD, anxiety and stress. Parents and teachers have complained that the toy is too distracting, and some schools have banned them from classrooms.

But the spinner's popularity is showing no signs of waning. The "finger spinner" may be over the top, but the creation sure is ingenious.

