World
Search
Sign In
manchester attackU.S. Intelligence Has Come Under Fire For Leaking the Manchester Attacker's Identity
Aftermath In Manchester After Pop Concert Terrorist Attack Kills 22
ToysNail Art Fidget Spinners That Actually Spin Will Make You Question Everything
FRANCE-TOYS-LEISURE
TaiwanTaiwan Sets a First For Asia With a Landmark Legal Ruling on Same-Sex Marriage
TAIWAN-GAY-RIGHTS
russiaA Russian Bishop Accepted a Free Land Cruiser Because It's 'What Jesus Would Have Done'
2017 Washington Auto Show
Floral Tributes Are Left For The Victims Of The Manchester Arena Terrorist Attack
Thirteen year old Iqra Saied, who attended the Ariana Grande concert looks at floral tributes and messages as the working day begins on May 24, 2017 in Manchester, England. Jeff J Mitchell—Getty Images
manchester attack

Crowdfunding Campaign Raises $40,000 for Homeless Man who Helped Manchester Terror Attack Victims

Joseph Hincks
Updated: 6:05 AM ET | Originally published: 4:59 AM ET

A series of crowdfunding campaigns have raised more than £31,000 ($40,000) in support of a homeless man who said he rushed to the aid of people wounded in Monday night's suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. The attack left at least 22 people dead and 59 injured.

In a video broadcast by Britain's ITV News, 35-year-old Steven Jones describes pulling nails out of victims' arms and faces. "It's just instinct to go and help if someone needed your help," he said.

ITV reports that Jones is a former bricklayer who has been sleeping rough for more than a year. Jones told ITV how he held up a woman's legs to stymie the bleeding from a wound before emergency services could arrive. "We thought she was going to bleed right out," he said.

One crowdfunding campaign, started by a man named Graeme Seddon on the website JustGiving, has raised more than $40,000 to help Jones "get back on his feet."

Another JustGiving page set up to find Jones somewhere to stay was initiated by a Manchester-based woman called Diane Moore and has raised more than $23,000. "He said in an interview that he would like to think that people would help him if he needed it... so let's do just that!" Moore wrote on the campaign's homepage.

Meanwhile, British businessman David Sullivan, the co-chairman of Premier League soccer club West Ham United, has offered to house Jones for six months, according to a series of tweets by his son Dave Sullivan Jnr.

TIME has reached out to Seddon and Moore for comment on their JustGiving campaigns.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME