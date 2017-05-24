U.S.
Search
Sign In
Donald TrumpAfter Past Clashes, President Trump and Pope Francis Meet in the Vatican
VATICAN-POPE-AUDIENCE-US-DIPLOMACY
NepalFour Bodies Have Been Found Inside a Tent at the Highest Camp on Everest
NEPAL-QUAKE
ChinaIndia May Have Already Overtaken China as the World's Most Populous Nation
China To End One-child Policy
manchester attackThis Is The Place: Watch Poet Tony Walsh Read His Stirring Ode to Manchester
Manchester Comes Together to Remember Victims Of Terror Attack
US-POLTICS-TRUMP-HANNITY
Fox News host Sean Hannity in the White House briefing room in Washington, DC, on Jan. 24, 2017.  Nicholas Kamm—AFP/Getty Images
Crime

Sean Hannity Backs Off Speculation About Murdered DNC Staffer Seth Rich

David Bauder / AP
3:58 AM ET

(NEW YORK) — Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity said Tuesday he's backing off his speculation about the 2016 murder of Democratic National Committee employee Seth Rich after talking with Rich's family, which had appealed to the media to stop.

The decision took Hannity off a potential collision course with his network, which earlier Tuesday had removed a week-old story about the case from its website because "it was not initially subjected to the high degree of editorial scrutiny we require for all our reporting."

The report quoted a private investigator suggesting that Rich had some connection to WikiLeaks and its leaks of Democratic National Committee emails during the last campaign.

Rich's family has said they don't believe their son, who was shot in July 2016 in Washington, gave any information to WikiLeaks. The investigator has since recanted his claim, and the independent researcher Politifact.com has said the notion that Rich was involved in the leak was flimsy and illogical. No arrests have been made in the shooting. Washington police have said they think Rich was killed in a random robbery attempt.

Hannity, Fox's biggest star and a leading conservative radio talk show host, has said he doesn't believe the robbery theory. Some Trump supporters have been pushing a supposed WikiLeaks connection to counter stories about Russian involvement in the last election.

Hannity said Tuesday that he had corresponded with Rich's brother and that "out of respect for the family's wishes for now, I am not discussing this matter at this time."

"My heart, my soul, my prayers, everything goes out to them in this very difficult time," he said.

He then pivoted to talking about the "destroy Trump" media that he says is continuing to talk about the Russian story without any evidence of collusion in the last election.

Hannity sent mixed signals about whether he was actually through with the Rich story, both on his show and in a later tweet.

"To the extent of my ability, I am not going to stop trying to find the truth," he said. He added that, "at the proper time, we shall continue and talk a lot more."

He said "liberal fascists" were trying to urge his advertisers to leave the show. Fleeing advertisers played a role in last month's drama over Fox's Bill O'Reilly, who was fired by the network following reports of settlements paid to women to keep quiet about allegations of harassment.

"I serve at the pleasure of Fox News Channel and I am here to do my job every night," he said, adding "as long as they seem to want me."

Hannity is the last remaining star of a prime-time lineup that only a year ago also included O'Reilly, Megyn Kelly and Greta Van Susteren. Kelly and Van Susteren now both work for NBC News. Hannity was close to former Fox co-president Bill Shine, and publicly defended Shine after questions were raised about how much Shine knew of alleged harassment by O'Reilly and the late Fox chairman, Roger Ailes. But Shine left the network shortly thereafter.

Although Fox removed the Rich story from its website, its statement did not say the story was wrong. The network said it will continue to investigate the story and provide updates as warranted.

The network had no other comment beyond the published statement on Tuesday.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME