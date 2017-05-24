World
Search
Sign In
ChinaIndia May Have Already Overtaken China as the World's Most Populous Nation
China To End One-child Policy
South KoreaA Group of South Koreans Is Suing China For Polluting the Air Over Seoul
General Economy In Seoul As South Korea's President Park Ousted in Unprecedented Ruling
moviesTom Cruise Says Top Gun 2 Is 'Definitely Happening' And Filming Could Begin Next Year
Tom Cruise will "Top Gun 2" drehen
manchester attackWhy The Manchester Attack Was an Attack on Girlhood
Middlesbrough Comes Together to Remember Victims Of Terror Attack
manchester attack

This Is The Place: Watch Poet Tony Walsh Read His Stirring Ode to Manchester

Joseph Hincks
12:52 AM ET

Manchester Poet Tony Walsh moved many hearts Tuesday night as he boomed out his poem This Is The Place to the thousands who had gathered in the city's Albert Square to mourn the victim's of Monday's terrorist attack.

Walsh—who performs under the name 'Longfella'—drew roars of approval and wild applause with his stirring evocation of the city's history and fighting spirit, the Manchester Evening News reports.

The recital was part of a series of readings and tributes during a vigil for the victims of the suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena. At least 22 adults and children were killed in the attack, which also left 120 injured.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME