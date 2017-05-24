World
Search
Sign In
ChinaIndia May Have Already Overtaken China as the World's Most Populous Nation
China To End One-child Policy
manchester attackThis Is The Place: Watch Poet Tony Walsh Read His Stirring Ode to Manchester
Manchester Comes Together to Remember Victims Of Terror Attack
moviesTom Cruise Says Top Gun 2 Is 'Definitely Happening' And Filming Could Begin Next Year
Tom Cruise will "Top Gun 2" drehen
manchester attackWhy The Manchester Attack Was an Attack on Girlhood
Middlesbrough Comes Together to Remember Victims Of Terror Attack
General Economy In Seoul As South Korea's President Park Ousted in Unprecedented Ruling
The sun rises over residential and commercial buildings in Seoul, South Korea, on Monday, March 13, 2017.  SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images
South Korea

A Group of South Koreans Is Suing China For Polluting the Air Over Seoul

TIME Staff
12:42 AM ET

China's appalling air quality isn't just sending the Chinese into despair. It's also badly affecting people in neighboring countries. That, at least, is the contention of a group of disgruntled South Koreans who on Wednesday launched a suit against the governments in Beijing and Seoul.

A total of 88 plaintiffs say they have suffered mental distress and are at risk of respiratory problems because of the fine dust that blows into South Korea from the western deserts of China, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reports.

Sandstorms from the Gobi Desert are a seasonal phenomenon in China, regularly affecting residents of the Chinese capital Beijing, where the dust particles mix with smog to send pollution readings off the charts.

The dust also makes it as far as Seoul, where it has sparked protests and the formation of a pressure group called Dust Out. However, while many South Koreans like to blame China for bad air, experts say the country's heavy reliance on coal-fired power plants and diesel fuel is a major part of the problem.

The plaintiffs, however, are undeterred. According to Yonhap, their petition accused China of failing "to control pollutants at an acceptable level," and had exposed South Koreans to "serious danger." They are seeking $2,600 each in compensation.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME