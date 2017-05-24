California Landslide Buries Big Sur Highway Under Rocks and Dirt

A landslide in California's Big Sur buried a portion of the state's coastal Highway 1 under 40 feet of rocks and dirt.
The landslide covers a quarter of a mile along the highway, according to the Associated Press, and authorities don't know when that portion will re-open.
The incident was one of the largest mudslides in California's history, the Associated Press reports, and comes after the state endured a record level of snow and rain this past winter that caused several other similar events.
Before this weekend, these storms alone were already set to cost the state over $1 billion in damages, according to the Associated Press.
Highway 1 that runs through Big Sur, which has been designated American National Scenic Byway, is a major attraction for tourists.