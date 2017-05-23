CongressSenate Intelligence Committee Will Subpoena 2 of Michael Flynn's Businesses
Late Show host Stephen Colbert speaks while serving as emcee at Broadway's Jacobs Theater on September 19, 2016 in New York City.  John Moore—Getty Images
Television

The FCC Will Not Take Action Against Stephen Colbert Over His Donald Trump Joke

Lisa Marie Segarra
5:12 PM ET

The FCC says it will not take action against Stephen Colbert for his controversial comments about President Donald Trump.

"Consistent with standard operating procedure, the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau has reviewed the complaints and the material that was the subject of these complaints," the FCC said in a statement provided to Variety. "The Bureau has concluded that there was nothing actionable under the FCC’s rules."

In the opening monologue for his May 1 episode of the The Late Show, Colbert said "The only thing [Trump's] mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin's c—k holster." The word was bleeped out and Colbert's mouth was blurred.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said the organization had received a "number of complaints" about Colbert's joke. While some took issue with the fact that he insulted Trump, others considered the remark to be homophobic. Colbert later said that he didn't regret the joke, but would “change in few words” if he did the monologue again.

The FCC said the remark did not rise to the level of obscenity or indecency punishable by a sanction or fine.

