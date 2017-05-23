Newsfeed
viral

People Are Having a Hilarious Time Photoshopping Jogging Justin Trudeau

Ashley Hoffman
4:31 PM ET

People are battling it out to Photoshop a viral photo of Justin Trudeau jogging into hilarious internet masterpieces.

Canada's Prime Minister and part-time made-for-meme internet sensation supplied the internet with its latest viral Trudeau moment on Monday. The leader was just jogging along the Seafront of Stanley Park in Vancouver, when a group of teens captured the high-profile runner in their prom photo. Eventually, Trudeau even got in on the promgoers' celebration for a batch of photos that went viral.

#VCProm2017

A post shared by Cam Corrado (@crrdo) on

But the running photo wasn't just any Trudeau image. In fact, it proved it could endure, when the epic photobomb posted to social media became the subject of a Photoshop battle on Reddit.

Obsessed social media users let their imaginations run wild editing his high-performing body in all manner of situations from signature sneakers to La La Land-ing with Emma Stone.

Maybe he just wanted to greet some supporters and get some exercise in without becoming sensational on the internet? Tall order, Trudeau.

See some of the photos, which have scored thousands of views below.

i.imgur.com/NU5KR3n.gifv

