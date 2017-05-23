Former Director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) John Brennan testifies before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Capitol Hill, May 23, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Former Director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) John Brennan testifies before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Capitol Hill, May 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer—Getty Images

Searches for the definition of the word 'suborn' spiked on Tuesday after former CIA director John Brennan used it while testifying before the House Intelligence Committee, according to Merriam-Webster .

The dictionary company — known for its recent push in responding to political language on Twitter — said look ups for the word were up more than 28,000% after Brennan's testimony about contacts between Russia and Donald Trump's presidential campaign on Tuesday morning.

📈 Lookups for 'suborn' are up more than 28,000%https://t.co/rr0oyY31J2 - Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 23, 2017

While testifying, Brennan said he knew of intelligence that revealed contacts between members of Trump's campaign and Russian officials.

"I was concerned about [that intelligence] because of known Russian efforts to suborn such individuals," Brennan said.

According to Merriam-Webster, to suborn is "to induce secretly to do an unlawful thing."