6 Best Mineral Sunscreens To Bring to the Beach

Long days on the beach, bike trail or hiking path call for serious sun protection. Luckily, the Environmental Working Group (EWG) recently released its annual ranking of the best sunscreen products, including beach and sports sunscreens that will stay put even on your most active summer days.

The EWG prioritizes mineral sunscreen ingredients over chemical ones in their annual ranking. If that’s important to you too, then these products fit the bill. Sonya Lunder, a senior analyst at the EWG, told Health the beach and sport sunscreens on the group's list underwent a thorough review process before being rated on a scale of 1 to 10, with 1 being the best.

Another reason to consider these EWG-approved picks? Dr. Debra Jaliman, a New York City-based dermatologist, says that mineral sunscreens like these may be a better choice for people with eczema or rosacea, since the ingredients are less likely to irritate sensitive skin.

Here are six beach and sports sunscreens that received a 1 ranking from the EWG. For the full list, visit ewg.org .

1. Dr. Mercola SPF 50

This water-resistant and hypoallergenic sunscreen will keep the whole family happy and sunburn-free.

To buy : $23; amazon.com

2. True Natural Neutral Unscented Sunscreen SPF 50

This vegan sunscreen contains soothing ingredients like green tea extract and eucalyptus oil. And the unscented formula is ideal for anyone with sensitive skin.

To buy : $25; walmart.com

3. Loving Naturals Adorable Baby Sunscreen Stick SPF 30+

Babies need ample sun protection, and this stick-style sunscreen makes it easy to slather your little one in SPF 30. Fans say the formula is easy to apply and great for your child's sensitive skin. (Adults can use it, too!)

To buy : $12; amazon.com

4. Blue Lizard Australian Sensitive Sunscreen, SPF 30

This sunscreen's mild formula won’t cause sensitive skin to freak out. Plus, the bottle boasts a built-in UV ray detector: it transforms from white to blue when in the presence of harmful rays as a high-tech reminder to reapply.

To buy : $37; dermstore.com

5. BurnOut Ocean Tested Physical Sunscreen, SPF 30

The Amazon reviews of this sunscreen (it has a 65% 5-star rating) let its effectiveness speak for itself. Fans say it absorbs easily into skin without leaving any white residue behind, and stays put while you splash in the water. Ingredients like hemp seed oil and aloe vera moisturize and soothe skin.

To buy : $12; amazon.com

6. Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Dry-Touch Sunscreen, SPF 30

The classic drugstore brand has a line of zinc-based sunscreen products. This one is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes (although it’s always a good idea to reapply more frequently) and dries quickly, so you don’t have to worry about sticky skin.

To buy : $10; walmart.com

