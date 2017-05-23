Messages are left amongst tributes left by members of the public in St Ann Square on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England.

Messages are left amongst tributes left by members of the public in St Ann Square on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England. Jeff J Mitchell—Getty Images

British authorities have identified the suicide bomber who killed at least 22 people and injured 59 during an attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester , northern England, Monday evening, as 22-year-old Salman Abedi.

Official records show Abedi was registered as living at a house in Fallowfield in southern Manchester, the Associated Press reports. According to the AP, the house was raided by armed police following the deadly incident, and police carried out a controlled explosion at the property on Tuesday.

Alan Kinsey, a man living across the road from the house, filmed at least 20 heavily armed police in helmets and armor march down the street, surround the house and blast down the door before entering. He told the AP that he didn't see anyone except police leave the house, but he knew a man in his 20s lived there.

Kinsey didn't know the man's name, but he described him as tall, slim and usually wearing traditional Islamic dress, the Guardian reports. He said he only communicated with the man once, over a parking disagreement.

Latest statement from @ccianhopkins in relation to last night's attack. pic.twitter.com/w1BdLp9nY4 - G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins confirmed in a press briefing that Abedi is suspected of carrying out the terrorist attack.

However, Hopkins added that he has not yet been formally named by the coroner.

"I wouldn't wish to therefore comment any further about him at this stage," he said. "Our priority, along with the police counterterrorist network and our security partners, is to establish whether he was acting alone or as part of a network.”