skin care

7 Best Moisturizers With Sunscreen

Julia Naftulin / Health.com
2:24 PM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

On the hunt for the perfect daily moisturizer that hydrates skin and delivers sun protection? The Environmental Working Group (EWG) recently released its annual ranking of the best sunscreen products in different categories, including their favorite moisturizers with SPF. The EWG prioritizes mineral sunscreen ingredients over chemical ones in their annual ranking, so if that's important to you too, any of their top picks would be a good choice for your everyday skincare routine.

Sonya Lunder, a senior analyst at the EWG, spoke to Health about the group's process for ranking each product. "First, we determine the estimated sun protection by looking at the active ingredients," she says. Lunder explains that this helps them predict how well the formula will protect you from the sun’s harmful UV rays, which can increase your risk of skin cancer. The second step involves analyzing each product’s inactive ingredients. Finally, the EWG rates each product on a scale of 1 to 10, with 1 being the best.

Here are seven moisturizers with SPF that the EWG gave a top 1 ranking. For the full list, visit ewg.org.

1. Juice Beauty Oil-Free Moisturizer SPF 30

This lightweight, antioxidant-packed moisturizer contains grapes, pomegranate, aloe vera, and sea algae to soothe and hydrate skin while simultaneously delivering SPF protection. Also good: it’s designed with acne-prone skin in mind, so you don’t have to worry about it causing breakouts.

To buy: $29; amazon.com

2. Loving Naturals Daily UV Cream SPF 20

Fans of this unscented moisturizer say it absorbs beautifully into skin, so you can apply it right before your makeup. The non-greasy formula dries clear, so you'll never experience annoying white streaks.

To buy: $18; amazon.com

3. SanRe Organic Skinfood Sparkling Aloe-Solar Aloe Vera Day Cream SPF 30

No highlighter necessary. Organic jojoba, sunflower, and hazelnut oils replenish skin’s moisture for a luminous complexion.

To buy: $30; amazon.com

4. Suntegrity Skincare 5 in 1 Natural Moisturizing Face Sunscreen, Tinted with SPF 30

Your average BB cream gets an upgrade in this Suntegrity tinted moisturizer, which also contains sunscreen. Reviewers describe the consistency as light and non-greasy.

To buy: $45; dermstore.com

5. Cetaphil Redness Relieving Daily Facial Moisturizer, SPF 20

It’s no surprise that this classic, dermatologist-loved skincare brand made the EWG’s list. The moisturizer has a light tint to balance out any redness, while SPF 20 protects from the sun.

To buy: $16; target.com

6. Andalou Naturals 1000 Roses CC Color + Correct Sheer Tan SPF 30

Courtesy of Walmart 

Want to skip a step in your makeup routine? This CC cream (short for "color correcting cream") combines light tinted coverage with UVA/UVB sun protection.

To buy: $14; walmart.com

7. Kari Gran 365 SPF 28

Courtesy of Amazon 

Red raspberry seed, French plum seed, macadamia nut seed and avocado oil give this moisturizer a luxurious scent and feel.

To buy: $75; amazon.com

This article originally appeared on Health.com

(Read TIME’s affiliate link policy.)

