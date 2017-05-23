U.K.‘I Hugged Her So Tight.’ 18-Year-Old Manchester Bomb Victim Had Met Idol Ariana Grande at Site of Attack
georgina-callander
HistoryRead: New Orleans Mayor on Removing Confederate Monuments
Political And Business Visitors At Trump Tower During President-Elect's Transition To The White House
MusicNew Orleans Rocker Benjamin Booker Finds Himself in Soulful Track 'Believe'
United KingdomWatch the Vigil Held for Victims of the Manchester Terrorist Attack
Aftermath In Manchester After Pop Concert Terrorist Attack Kills 22
Dina Merrill 1963
Dina Merrill in 1963. AP
remembrance

Dina Merrill, Philanthropist and Actress, Dies at 93

Associated Press
11:59 AM ET

(NEW YORK) — Dina Merrill, the rebellious heiress who defied her super-rich parents to become an actress, often portraying stylish wives or "the other woman," has died. She was 93.

Merrill died Monday, according to a family spokeswoman. The cause of death and other details weren't immediately available Tuesday.

With the help of Katharine Hepburn, who recommended her for the 1957 comedy "The Desk Set," Merrill was a popular star for years, due in part because of her resemblance to Grace Kelly. Her films included "Operation Petticoat," "The Sundowners" and Robert Altman's Hollywood satire "The Player." She was also a dedicated philanthropist and supporter of the arts.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME