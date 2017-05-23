Politics
Travel

Michelle Obama Was Last Seen Focusing on Eating Gelato in Italy

Ashley Hoffman
12:08 PM ET

Michelle Obama stepped out in Tuscany, Italy, this weekend.

The former First Lady smiled and waved at throngs of locals in the hill town of Montalcino in a video filmed by a local TV station. A number of her supporters featured in the video who had gathered told her "we miss you." The cobbled together clips show her strolling through the sights in a ruffly one-shoulder top and white slacks, a relaxed departure from her White House wardrobe. Throughout the video, Obama experienced various tourist activity pleasures from enjoying gelato with friends to trying on a summer hat.

Earlier in May, the former two-term POTUS discussed climate change and the food supply at the Seeds & Chips Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan, and it looks like the pair have been taking in the sights.

The Obamas have emerged as a somewhat rare example of maintaining the public's interest after the White House. The Obamas' post-White House trips might be best remembered by photos of the former POTUS kitesurfing the waves on Richard Branson’s island, but Michelle is enjoying her time in the sun too.

Follow TIME