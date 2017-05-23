Newsfeed
Raisa Bruner
12:57 PM ET

Justin Bieber has long had a complicated relationship with the voracious fandom that follows him everywhere and records his every move. His zealous supporters launched him into superstardom, but sometimes, the "Love Yourself" singer just wants to have a normal, human interaction with them — although that can be difficult to wrangle.

In a video posted by a fan account to YouTube, Bieber can be found hanging out on a street corner in what appears to be Montclair, New Jersey, surrounded by enthusiastic young women and a variety of onlookers as he takes over the microphone from a street performer.

"Put down your phones and be normal for a second. Goodness gracious, how are ya? Put down your phone and be a normal person for a second," he implores of the crowd that's gathered, to little avail. In the following snippet, a young fan strums guitar and sings Colbie Caillat's "Brighter Than the Sun" for the assembled crowd — including Bieber, who hangs out with his arms around a few fans and encourages the unknown singer.

"You sound great," he tells her as the song finishes, and then hands out a few high fives (and hits a dab) on his way out of the scene. Bieber himself actually started out as a street busker as well, which might explain his willingness to stop and listen before he heads off to continue his Purpose world tour and dominate the charts with not one but two songs, "I'm the One" and "Despacito (Remix)," still going strong.

