United Kingdom

Watch the Vigil Held for Victims of the Manchester Terrorist Attack

Kate Samuelson
11:18 AM ET

A vigil will take place in Manchester, northern England, this evening, to show solidarity with those affected by Monday evening's terror attacks.

At least 22 people were killed and 59 injured after a suspected suicide bomb explosion following an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena. Dozens of concert-goers remain missing, while their loved ones desperately appeal for their whereabouts on social media.

From 6 p.m. local time today (1 p.m. ET), thousands are expected to congregate at the Town Hall in Manchester's Albert Square. A statement on the Greater Manchester Combined Authority website asked locals to "please attend if you can and show those that wish to frighten us that we are not scared."

Those who want to are able to sign a book of condolence for the victims and their families at the Town Hall. They can also lay flowers in memory of those who lost their lives in the area around Manchester Cathedral.

Speaking earlier today, Manchester Mayor Andy Burham thanked cities across the country and around the world for their support.

"But lastly I want to thank the people of Manchester," he added. "Even in the minutes after the attack, they opened their doors to strangers and drove them away from danger. They gave the best possible immediate response to those who seek to divide us. And it will be that spirit of Manchester that will prevail and hold us together."

