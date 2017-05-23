While dropping by The Ellen Show to discuss her extensive Billboard Music Awards opening performance, Nicki Minaj had some unexpected advice for Ellen DeGeneres: it's time to start a feud.

"I'm new to this rap game — of course, I'm in it now," DeGeneres admitted. (Minaj name-drops DeGeneres in her cutting song "No Frauds," which is itself a track that responds to the fraught history between Minaj and Remy Ma , an ongoing feud that has proved musically prolific for both rappers). "Should I have a beef with someone?" Ellen asked. "What should I do to get really entrenched into the rap game?"

Minaj suggested finding someone who would be her rival, which was a difficult task for sunny Ellen.

"I really like everybody. It's hard. I've had to really make somebody up. Reese Witherspoon. I'm furious at her," she deadpanned.

But Nicki knew exactly who the perfect foil could be: "Let's say Oprah was Ellen's rival," she offered mischievously, despite Ellen's protests. "No, but that's the point. You and Oprah are two amazing women. So let's say you started getting jealous of her or something, and you throw a jab or something, and she throws one back. It's so much fun, and then you make a rap, and she makes one, you know?"

So there we have it: to find fertile ground for fiery rap, identify your enemy and then have "so much fun."