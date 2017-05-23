Ideas
Five Best Ideas

This 100-Year-Old Procedure Could Reduce the Need for IVF

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. This 100-year-old procedure could reduce the need for IVF.

By the University of Adelaide

2. We can’t plant enough trees to fight the effects of climate change.

By the Potsdam institute for Climate Impact Research

3. Here is how fonts are fueling the culture wars.

By Ben Hersh at Backchannel

4. The cloud storage of the future — holding vast amounts of data — might be tiny strands of DNA.

By Antonio Regalado in MIT Technology Review

5. How toxic drinking culture is destroying Greek life on campus.

By Toben F. Nelson and Spruha Joshi in Newsweek

TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Follow TIME