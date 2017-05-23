Following the Monday night suicide bombing that took place at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, celebrities took to social media to mourn the victims of the attack.
The explosion — which occurred at Manchester Arena just before 10:35 p.m. local time, according to Greater Manchester Police — left twenty-two people dead, including children, and around 59 others injured. British Prime Minister Theresa May told media that police believe a lone individual carried out — and was killed in — the bombing, but authorities are not at this point revealing his or her name. However, a 23-year-old man in South Manchester was arrested in connection with the attack Tuesday morning and ISIS has claimed responsibility for it in a propaganda statement.
Grande herself, as well as fellow singers such as John Legend, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and Harry Styles expressed their shock and sadness in the wake of the incident. "Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry," Grande tweeted. "I don't have words."
