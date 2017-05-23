U.K.‘A Mother Shouldn’t Have to Do This.’ Parents Frantically Search for Missing Children After Deadly Manchester Attack
Deadly Blast Kills 22 at Manchester Arena Pop Concert
toxinsSwimming Pools Are A Lot Grosser Than You Thought
inflatable rings in pool
BizarreThis Woman Couldn't Even Buy a Birthday Card at CVS Without Getting Barricaded Inside
US-RETAIL-STORE
spaceAstronauts Made Urgent Repairs at the International Space Station
Space Station
Roger Moore, c. 1975
Roger Moore, c. 1975 American Stock Archive/Getty Images
remembrance

Roger Moore, Actor Known for Playing James Bond, Dies at 89

Dan Stewart
9:32 AM ET

Roger Moore, the actor best known for his stint playing James Bond in the 1970s and 80s, has died. He was 89 years old. In a statement, his family said Moore died after a “short but brave battle with cancer.”

Moore played the archetypal super-spy starting in the 1970s, when he took the lead role from Sean Connery in Live and Let Die. He ended his run in 1985 with A View to a Kill.

The actor also starred in British TV shows The Saint, and The Persuaders! In later life, he dedicated his time to philanthropy, becoming a UNICEF ambassador.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME