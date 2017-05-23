Roger Moore, Actor Known for Playing James Bond, Dies at 89

Roger Moore, the actor best known for his stint playing James Bond in the 1970s and 80s, has died. He was 89 years old. In a statement, his family said Moore died after a “short but brave battle with cancer.”

Moore played the archetypal super-spy starting in the 1970s, when he took the lead role from Sean Connery in Live and Let Die . He ended his run in 1985 with A View to a Kill .

The actor also starred in British TV shows The Saint , and The Persuaders! In later life, he dedicated his time to philanthropy, becoming a UNICEF ambassador.