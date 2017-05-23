How To Use Snapchat's New 'Group Stories' Feature

Snapchat on Tuesday announced a new feature allowing multiple users to contribute photos and videos to the same "Story," a collection of posts that stay viewable for 24 hours.

Snapchatters can find the new feature by swiping to the Stories page, tapping the "Create Story" button on the top-right, and naming their group story. Snapchat users can then invite other users by username to add content.

Alternatively, Snapchat says users can choose to invite only friends and "friends of friends" within a specific geographic area, which might be useful for events like weddings and parties.

The group Stories will disappear if nobody has added any photos or videos to them over the last 24 hours. That means groups of friends might make a game out of keeping their shared Story alive, much like some Snapchat users strive to continue their "snap streaks" with other Snapchatters.

The group Story update is rolling out to iPhone and Android users over the next day, Snapchat says. The update comes as Snapchat's user growth is slowing amid a heated battle with the Facebook-owned Instagram. That rival app has been growing steadily in part by mimicking features popularized by Snapchat, including stories and visual effects called "lenses."