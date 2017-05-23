ISIS Claims Responsibility for Manchester Concert Terrorist Attack

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, northern England, on Monday evening. The attack, which killed at least 22 people, including an 18-year-old college student, and left around 59 injured, was described by British Prime Minister Theresa May as "the worst attack the city has experienced."

The news comes after outlets reported that ISIS supporters were celebrating the bombing on social media, hailing it as a victory against "the crusaders" of the West and framing it as a response to airstrikes in Iraq. According to the Daily Telegraph , one video showed an English-speaking ISIS supporter holding up a sign reading 'Manchester' with the date of the attack.

A statement made via ISIS channels on the messaging app Telegram said that "one of the soldiers of the caliphate placed explosive devices in a gathering of crusaders in the middle of the British city of Manchester," hinting that the terrorist incident was not a suicide attack, as it is believed to have been. It said the bombing was a response to Britain’s “transgressions against the lands of the Muslims.” Pro-ISIS accounts had earlier celebrated the attack on social media, framing it as a response to airstrikes in Iraq.

The propaganda statement did not clarify whether the attack had been carried out by an ISIS member, executed with ISIS assistance, or simply inspired by the group. In the past, ISIS has claimed responsibility for attacks where the assailants had no direct connection to the extremist group, but either acted in its name, or where the ISIS attached their brand to the killing after the fact.

The statement came through the militant group's central media arm, rather than its official news agency. An daily rundown of military activities released by the group earlier on Tuesday did not mention the Manchester attack.

An image of the statement was shared on Twitter by Rita Katz, Director of SITE Intelligence Group, a company that tracks the online activity of white supremacist and jihadist organizations. In another tweet, Katz said that ISIS released instructions on how to manufacture a bomb in November.

4)Following up on reports of potential suicideboming, #ISIS officially released detailed instructions on how to make a home-made bomb inNov pic.twitter.com/RIfrhV2nXq - Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) May 23, 2017

The United Kingdom has been a target for the militant group for some time. In March, the group claimed responsibility for an attack in London when a lone assailant struck a group of pedestrians with an SUV on Westminster Bridge.

With reporting by Jared Malsin / Istanbul