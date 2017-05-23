World
United Kingdom

These Are the Victims of the Manchester Concert Bombing

Kate Samuelson
8:30 AM ET

The names of those killed in the Manchester terrorist attack which left at least 22 dead and injured around 59 are slowly emerging, with many children among the victims.

The death of health and social care student Georgina Callander, 18, was confirmed by her school in a statement published on Facebook today. "It is with enormous sadness that it appears that one of the people who lost their lives in Monday’s Manchester attack was one of our students here at Runshaw College," it read. "Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers go out to all of Georgina’s friends, family, and all of those affected by this loss."

A picture taken of Georgina smiling with Ariana Grande two years ago has been circulating on social media. The teenager, thought to be a superfan of Grande, also tweeted at the pop star one day before the concert saying she was "so excited" to see her.

Following the news of her death, YouTuber Joe Sugg, the brother of Zoe 'Zoella' Sugg, one of Britain's most famous vloggers, tweeted:

Another victim has been named as eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos. The child was at the concert with her mother and sister, who were later found injured in separate hospitals, The Guardian reports.

The headteacher of Saffie's school told the news outlet that Saffie "was simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word." He added: "She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly. Saffie was quiet and unassuming with a creative flair."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated

