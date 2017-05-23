Queen Elizabeth Responds to 'Dreadful' Bombing at Manchester Concert

World
Kate Samuelson
7:37 AM ET

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has responded to the suicide bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, northern England, that killed at least 22 people and injured around 59 on Monday evening.

In a statement published on the Royal Family's official website, the Queen described the terrorist incident as a "dreadful event" and thanked the emergency services for the way in which they responded. Read the full statement below:

The whole nation has been shocked by the death and injury in Manchester last night of so many people, adults and children, who had just been enjoying a concert.

I know I speak for everyone in expressing my deepest sympathy to all who have been affected by this dreadful event and especially to the families and friends of those who have died or were injured.

I want to thank all the members of the emergency services, who have responded with such professionalism and care.

And I would like to express my admiration for the way the people of Manchester have responded, with humanity and compassion, to this act of barbarity.

The Queen is one of the many heads of state around the world to have weighed in following the tragic incident. Earlier today, U.S. President Donald Trump condemned the "evil losers" who attacked the city and German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Britons that "Germany stands by your side."

