Contaminated Nacho Cheese Sauce Killed a Man in California

A California man died in a botulism outbreak linked to a nacho cheese sauce sold at a gas station, health officials said.

The outbreak in late April and early May caused several people to fall ill after eating nacho cheese sauce from the Valley Oak Food and Fuel gas station, located near Sacramento. That's according to the California Department of Public Health , which said 10 people were hospitalized upon eating the cheese, which tested positive for the toxin that causes botulism.

Health officials removed the cheese from sale at the gas station and, in a statement , said there is no "continuing risk to the public."

Martin Galindo, the man who died in the outbreak, was hospitalized for weeks before his death, and eventually fell into a coma, according to a GoFundMe set up on his family's behalf. Galindo's family confirmed his death on GoFundMe.