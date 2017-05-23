World
Search
Sign In
United KingdomRead British Prime Minister Theresa May's Full Remarks on the Manchester Attack
The Prime Minister Responds To Manchester Terrorist Attack
United KingdomHow Manchester Came Together to Help in Aftermath of Ariana Grande Concert Bombing
A man embraces a woman and a teenager as he collects them from the Park Inn Hotel where they were given refuge after last nights explosion at the Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England.
CongressFormer CIA Director John Brennan Will Testify in Congress About Russian Election Interference
Key Speakers At The 2017 SALT Conference
Middle EastTrump Tests the Waters for Middle East Peace in a Meeting with Mahmoud Abbas
PALESTINIAN-US-DIPLOMACY
Britain Ariana Grande Concert Blast
Armed police work at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England Monday, May 22, 2017.  Peter Byrne—AP
United Kingdom

How You Can Help Those Affected by the Manchester Bombing

Kate Samuelson
6:43 AM ET

People around the world are waking up to the news of Monday night's terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, northern England, and wondering how they can help the 22 victims and their families, as well as the dozens of people who are injured and missing.

As is always the case in the aftermath of such a tragic incident, heartwarming accounts of taxi drivers offering free journeys to those stuck in the vicinity, hotels taking in children stranded from their families and long queues forming outside blood donation centers (with the National Health Service even asking people to stay away as they have enough supplies) have flooded social media.

But if you're not in the Greater Manchester area, here's what you can do to help:

Donate money to the victims and their families

The Manchester Evening News has set up a crowdfunding page, hoping to raise £50,000 ($64,973) to support the families of those killed and injured the attack. So far, nearly half of the target has been raised by 1420 supporters. Those who have donated or are unable to donate can share a link to the crowdfunding page on their social media accounts.

Share GENUINE information on social media to help missing people and their families.

People are using the #MissinginManchester hashtag on social media to draw attention to individuals who are missing after the incident, and asking strangers to retweet the posts.

You can also share details on your social media pages about the emergency number that people with missing loved ones can call:

Please remember that when using social media it's important to be sensitive about what you share. Images of fake missing people have been doing the rounds, so exercise caution before sharing and take a few minutes to investigate and validate before hitting the 'retweet' button.

Pay your respects

There will be a vigil at 6 p.m. in Manchester's Albert Square to pay respect to the victims of the attack, as well as other demonstrations across the U.K. and around the world. If you can't make those, keep an eye on social media to see whether there's one happening near you.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME